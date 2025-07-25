Super League quota changes officially confirmed as transfer deadline extended

Bevan French (left) and Jai Field (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors try in 2025

The Rugby Football League have officially confirmed the change regarding the overseas quota rule in Super League from 2026.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been common knowledge for a while, but the RFL has now confirmed to clubs that the permitted number of non-federation trained players on the register of Super League clubs at any time will be raised from seven to 10 – with the rules coming in to play from 2026 onwards, allowing clubs to bring in more players from overseas like never before.

Meanwhile, the transfer deadline has been extended to the end of August, meaning Super League clubs now have an extra four weeks to sign players for the rest of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, clubs had until August 1 to bring in new recruits for the remainder of the season, but a recent meeting has seen the RFL confirm an extension to that deadline.

Super League, Championship and League 1 clubs have agreed that their respective deadlines should come in when there are four rounds of the regular season remaining.

That means that Super League clubs now have until Thursday, August 28, to complete deals for the remainder of 2025. For Championship clubs, that date is the previous Thursday, August 21, whilst League 1 clubs have until August 7 to wrap up their transfer business for the rest of the campaign.

There is an exception to the submission of reserve dual-registration forms, allowing players to play in the Reserves League only. But all loans, including those of Under-18 academy players, must start on or before the relevant signing deadline.