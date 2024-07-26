Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will meet for the first time since their fiery Challenge Cup Final encounter at Wembley as Matt Peet’s side completed a trophy clean sweep.

And England international prop Luke Thompson is expecting a highly-motivated opposition outfit at The Brick Community Stadium, with Sam Burgess’ side having won four from five since the clash in the capital.

Just two points separate Wigan and Warrington on the Super League table heading into the mouth-watering Round 19 clash, with Thompson believing the Wolves will want to avenge their defeat under the famous arch earlier in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Thompson is expecting a motivated Warrington Wolves side at The Brick Community Stadium

The Warriors have recorded the same form since the prestigious cup final, but will be looking to bounce back from their shock 24-22 defeat to Super League strugglers Hull FC at the MKM Stadium in the previous round.

Thompson said: “You always look forward to the big games, they’re not hard to get up for, and this game is a big one.

“With the positions on the league table, and obviously we know what happened in the Challenge Cup, so they’ll probably still be stinging a bit from that and looking to get revenge on us.

“We know the challenge, they’ll be coming here wanting to get one back over us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re currently sitting on top of the league and have worked hard to get there, so we’ll put in a good performance.”

The 29-year-old has quickly established himself as a fan favourite at the Cherry and Whites, putting his name in the conversation for signing of the season for 2024.

Among his strengths are the big-minute displays he has been producing for the reigning champions, with the ex-Saints and Canterbury Bulldogs forward insisting he’ll do anything that’s asked of him to help out the team - who still have a game in hand against Leigh Leopards later next month.

He continued: “I’ve always known I’ve got a decent engine on me, and Matty (Peet) is obviously wanting to keep me out there longer, which is something I’m happy doing if that’s what he needs me to do for the team.