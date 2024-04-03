Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The playmaker was off-contract at the end of the current season and had openly admitted he had desires of returning to the NRL.

However, the 28-year-old has become the latest individual to agree to a new long-term contract at the DW Stadium following the likes of Jake Wardle and coaching trio Matt Peet, Sean O’Loughlin and Thomas Leuluai.

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 09/01/2024 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League 2024 Promo Shoot - The Stage Studio, Leeds University, Wigan Warriors, Bevan French

French arrived at the Warriors halfway through the 2019 season from Parramatta Eels and has gone on to enjoy plenty of success, winning a Challenge Cup, two League Leaders’ Shields and last year’s Grand Final, as well as the record-equalling World Club Challenge earlier in February.

He said: “I’ve always said since I first arrived here that I’ve evolved as a person and as a player, and I’ve learned so much from the coaching staff and the other players around me.

“With the talk of where the club is at now and where it’s going, it’s exciting and you want to strive for a lot of success.”

The Australian was ever-present for the Warriors in 2023 that saw him crowned Super League’s best player with the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award before helping Wigan to Old Trafford glory.

He continued: “It wasn’t a hard decision to make, I’ve built up lots of good relationships here, on and off the field.

"It was my first option to try and get something sorted out here, and I’m glad we’ve managed to get it done.”

Head coach Peet has labelled his stand-off as a ‘special player’ following the new contract, with playmakers Harry Smith and Jai Field also signed up long-term.

The Wigan boss added: “Bevan has developed into a major part of this club and we are all excited to see him continue his journey with Wigan.

"He is a leader here both on and off the field and he is hungry to improve.