Talking rugby: Maurice Lindsay was a visionary who shaped Wigan Warriors and rugby league

Maurice Lindsay

His death earlier this week at the age of 81 was followed by a flourish of glowing tributes.

It is clear to see how much the former Wigan Warriors chairman meant to those who knew him personally, as well as rugby league fans in general.

Something that seems very clear is, his influence helped to shape the sport as a whole.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan wouldn’t be the club we know today without his desire and boldness.

He truly put the club on the map with big signings and some great successes, including that historic eight year winning run in the Challenge Cup.

His actions also moulded rugby league and helped to make it the professional sport that is loved by so many.

He played a key role in establishing Super League, which just highlights his forward thinking nature.

For people who didn’t grow up in Wigan’s golden era, it’s the words of those directly involved that emphasises the importance of Maurice Lindsay.

He was truly a legend off the pitch.

It would be very fitting if the Warriors could clinch the Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a few weeks time, and no doubt it would be dedicated to the man who brought the club so much success in the competition.

Last Thursday a Super League game between the two sides that have made the final took place at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Huddersfield Giants coming away 32-22 winners.

While the defeat for Matty Peet’s side was disappointing, it shouldn’t have an impact on the showpiece occasion on May 28.

For a start, both clubs will play more familiar looking line-ups, after rotating their teams last week following a short turnaround.

Nonetheless sloppy errors proved costly for Wigan, so it is something they will need to quickly move on from.

It’s hard to be too negative about the result due to the changes made, even though Peet insisted it was not an excuse and he expects the same level of performance no matter who is in the side.

It was great to see the likes of Logan Astley, Matty Nicholson and James McDonnell get a run out, and it certainly won’t be the last we see of them either.

Looking back ahead to the final, it’ll be the games this weekend more than anything that will give us the fairest reflection of how the sides are looking heading into the game.

Both teams will want to go into the march on the back of a victory, with everyone fresh and available to play.

Hull FC will certainly provide a stern test for the Warriors, but that’s exactly the kind of game they will need.

Brett Hodgson’s side have a good blend of big powerful bodies and skilful players who are unable to unlock any defence.

It is set to be a tight fixture, but is certainly one that can be won.

The game between the two at the DW Stadium back in March was decided by a Harry Smith drop goal, and a similar measure may be needed again.

Away from Peet’s side, Wigan Warriors Women were also in action at the weekend, as they kicked off their Super League campaign against a tough St Helens side.

The reigning champions showed their strength, as they produced a 44-0 victory.

Kris Ratcliffe will no doubt be focussing on the next fixture and ensuring Wigan bounce back from the defeat to their rivals, who have been the benchmark in women’s rugby by a clear mile in the last few years.

It was great to see the game taking place at the Totally Wicked Stadium and receiving live TV coverage.

The best way to grow the sport is through making it accessible, so streaming it for free is a fantastic idea.

Crowds are also turning up to see matches live as well, so it is all very promising and exciting.

While it wasn’t the result Wigan wanted on pitch, off it they have had some positive news, with a new recruit joining the club.

There can’t be too many Americans involved in rugby league, making the signing of Taylor White all the more interesting.

She hopes to be a role model to any aspiring young girls, so it’ll be great to see how the USA international performs this year.

Finally, this week’s set of Super League fixtures will have an important overarching message, with it being the Tackle the Tough Stuff Round.

This is the competition’s physical and mental health campaign, which aims to help anyone involved in the game.

It’s a fantastic concept, as it’s something that can benefit so many.

A number of people involved in the sport have spoken about their own personal experiences, which is crucial.

Lee Briers is among those who have opened up, talking about the death of his brother and how that impacted him.

The more people who talk, the more normalised it will become in society.

Just because rugby is a tough sport, that doesn’t mean emotions are a weakness.

Welfare in the game has come a long way, but there is still more to be done.