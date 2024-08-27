Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors have triggered a one-year extension in the contract of Jacob Douglas, securing his future at the club for the 2025 Super League season.

The 20-year-old was promoted to the first-team at the beginning of 2023, signing a two-year deal with the option of a third – which has now been activated.

He most recently enjoyed his first senior try in the 22-4 victory against Hull FC, making his home debut at The Brick Community Stadium.

The outside-back played his amateur junior days at Waterhead Warriors alongside Zach Eckersley, and the pair were scouted by Matt Peet at under-13s level.

Douglas progressed through the Warriors scholarship and academy system from 2019, and made his senior bow earlier this year in the 19-18 win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium over Warrington Wolves, a week prior to the Challenge Cup Final.

He has also made appearances for Whitehaven, Oldham, Bradford and Barrow on loan, while the winger was also a part of the 2023 Reserves Grand Final winning side that defeated St Helens 24-0 at Robin Park Arena.

Just three players remain without contracts at Wigan Warriors beyond the 2024 campaign in Mike Cooper, Willie Isa and Ryan Hampshire.

Isa, 35, has not featured since suffering a horrific ankle injury in the Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Castleford Tigers, while England prop Cooper, 35, continues to be monitored following a failed head injury assessment last month against Leigh Leopards.

Playmaker Hampshire, 29, may have played his final game for the club, having suffered a season-ending injury in the defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

Scans revealed a fracture in his arm following the Round 21 clash.