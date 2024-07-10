Taylor Kerr named in Wigan Warriors squad for first time ahead of St Helens derby

By Josh McAllister
Published 10th Jul 2024, 12:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s home derby clash against rivals St Helens.

The reigning champions will be without star hooker Brad O’Neill due to a one-match suspension for a Grade B dangerous throw/lift charge following the recent win over Leigh Leopards.

The vacant spot has seen forward Taylor Kerr promoted to the senior squad for the first time, while Kruise Leeming and Tom Forber are both currently sidelined through respective injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan Warriors boss says it ‘takes bravery’ to do things differently with Super ...
Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has named his 21-man squad for Friday's home derby against rivals St HelensWigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has named his 21-man squad for Friday's home derby against rivals St Helens
Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has named his 21-man squad for Friday's home derby against rivals St Helens

Kerr, a former Ince Rose Bridge, Orrell St James and Wigan St Judes junior, has been given shirt number 34.

Veteran prop Mike Cooper misses out having failed a head injury assessment in the early exchanges of the recent Battle of the Borough encounter, and has been replaced in the squad by Jacob Douglas.

Friday will see a derby double-header at The Brick Community Stadium with Denis Betts’ Wigan Warriors Women set to face St Helens.

Wigan Warriors 21-man squad: Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley, Douglas, Farrimond, Kerr.

Related topics:St HelensWiganKruise Leeming

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.