Taylor Kerr named in Wigan Warriors squad for first time ahead of St Helens derby
and live on Freeview channel 276
The reigning champions will be without star hooker Brad O’Neill due to a one-match suspension for a Grade B dangerous throw/lift charge following the recent win over Leigh Leopards.
The vacant spot has seen forward Taylor Kerr promoted to the senior squad for the first time, while Kruise Leeming and Tom Forber are both currently sidelined through respective injuries.
Kerr, a former Ince Rose Bridge, Orrell St James and Wigan St Judes junior, has been given shirt number 34.
Veteran prop Mike Cooper misses out having failed a head injury assessment in the early exchanges of the recent Battle of the Borough encounter, and has been replaced in the squad by Jacob Douglas.
Friday will see a derby double-header at The Brick Community Stadium with Denis Betts’ Wigan Warriors Women set to face St Helens.
Wigan Warriors 21-man squad: Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley, Douglas, Farrimond, Kerr.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.