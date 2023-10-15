Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 22-year-old started in Saturday’s 10-2 triumph over Catalans as Wigan lifted their sixth Super League title - their first since 2018.

It was a dream debut at Old Trafford for Pearce-Paul, with potential England duties up next before jetting off to Australia to continue his career in the NRL.

Kai Pearce-Paul celebrates with the Super League trophy

“Walking around that pitch at the end and the fans cheering, it all sort of hit me at once,” Pearce-Paul said of his final game.

“It’s the last dance, it’s sad but it’s the perfect ending at the same time. I could have been walking off that pitch as a loser, which would have been a lot worse.

“But it’s an unreal feeling, the last game couldn’t have gone any better.

“I took a minute on my own and reflected. It’s a weird feeling, I don’t know how to explain it.

Wigan Warriors players with the Super League trophy inside the Old Trafford changing rooms

“I soaked it up quickly after that last whistle, it didn’t take me long before I realised that that’s my journey done at Wigan.

“But after the hooter, it was an amazing feeling.”

Pearce-Paul admits he’s been given a ‘rough hint’ at a potential call-up by England boss Shaun Wane ahead of the test series against Tonga.

The back-rower or centre previously represented England Knights before being promoted into Wane’s World Cup squad, earning his first test cap in the 94-0 win over Greece with a try-scoring debut.

“Everyone wants to play for England,” Pearce-Paul said.

“I said before my debut that it’s something you dream of as a kid.

“I know I achieved that last year, but like putting the Wigan jersey on, putting the England jersey on is another level and there’s no bigger honour in my life.”

Pearce-Paul will then embark on his new career down under alongside rising star Will Pryce, with the pair having both signed two-year contracts from 2024.

Neither knew that the other had signed until both deals were done, with Pearce-Paul excited to earn his chance in the NRL in a move that will see him also link up with former Wigan team-mate Jackson Hastings.

“I know Will Pryce,” Pearce-Paul said. “The rough plan is to get over there together and stay in the same place.

“I chat to him most days. I played for England Knights with him but we’ve always been friends and once we found out we were heading to Newcastle Knights, we started chatting a bit more.

“He’s a good mate of mine and I can’t wait to go over there with him.”

Pearce-Paul hasn’t ruled out a potential return to Wigan one day, with the victory at the Theatre of Dreams concluding a four-year stint with the club following his move from London Broncos at the end of 2019.