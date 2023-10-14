Wigan Warriors old-boy Sam Tomkins admits Grand Final defeat was his lowest point

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 34-year-old Wigan legend was unable to bow out with the fairytale finish, as Liam Marshall's second-half touchdown helped the Warriors triumph 10-2 at Old Trafford.

"I lived my dream and I'm sad today, but hopefully I can look back over the last 15 years and be happy," Tomkins said.

Sam Tomkins and long-time team-mate Liam Farrell embrace after the hooter

"I've had a lot of hard points and it doesn't get any lower than this.

"But I've had a lot more highs and I just want to thank everyone from every player I've played with and every coach.

"I'm not retiring after 15 years (as a professional player), I'm retiring from doing something I've done from five years old.

"I've got friends for life from this game, and it's given me and my family everything I've got.

"I've been getting messages all week from people saying: 'Thanks for what you've done for the game,' and I need to thank the game.

"It's given me absolutely everything and it's made me the player and the person I am."

After 15 years of giving everything to the game,. Tomkins admitted his retirement will allow him to 'be the best dad ever'.

"Sometimes you have to be a bit selfish as an athlete and this year I've had to be a bit more selfish than I would have liked," he added on Sky Sports.

"I've had to say 'no' to my kids and my wife far too many times this year because I've struggled a lot physically getting ready for games.

"I'm glad that's over and I can go and be a bit of a better dad.

"I've not been able to be present for as many things as I want this year and I've got an amazing wife who's pushed me to be that way.