Wigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran takes on Lachlan Lam of Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors will host neighbours Leigh Leopards in a mouthwatering Battle of the Borough clash at the Brick Community Stadium in Friday’s Super League semi-final.

The Warriors have had a week off due to securing a top-two finish at the end of the regular campaign, whilst Leigh eased past Wakefield Trinity 26-10 in the play-off eliminators on Friday night to set up a derby clash with Wigan in the semi-finals on Friday, October 3 (8pm), with the winner reaching the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Tickets have been on sale in Wigan’s home ends for the last fortnight, with a big crowd expected in the semi-final when we will find out who will be the first team to book their place in this year’s Grand Final on Saturday, October 11.

The second-play-off eliminator will take place at Headingley on Saturday, with the winner of Leeds Rhinos and St Helens facing a trip to Hull KR in the other semi-final on Saturday, October 4 (5:30pm).

