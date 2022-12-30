News you can trust since 1853
The Princess of Wales walks out onto the field of the DW Stadium.

The best of 2022- GALLERY: The Princess of Wales visits the DW Stadium for England's Rugby League World Cup quarter-final

As 2022 comes to a close, Wigan Today takes a look back on some of the best moments from the last 12 months.

By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago

At the beginning of November, the Princess of Wales was in attendance at the DW Stadium for England Men’s quarter-final victory over Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day England Women overcame Canada in their second game of the group stages.

Here are some of the best pictures from the game:

1. The Royal arrival

The Princess of Wales is greeted by Jon Dutton.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2. Young among the scorers

Dom Young continued his good World Cup form with a try against PNG.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

3. A historic day for Makinson

Tommy Makinson went over for a historic five tries in the game.

Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

4. Enjoying the spectacle

The Princess of Wales enjoys the game between England and Papua New Guinea.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

