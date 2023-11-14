The impressive stats behind Adam Keighran's season with comparisons made
The 26-year-old initially made the move to the competition from Sydney Roosters for 2023, and later signed a two-year deal with the Warriors ahead of next season in July.
He joins following an eye-catching campaign in the south of France, including a Grand Final appearance for the Dragons – although a night to forget for the ex-New Zealand Warriors man. Keighran kicked his side’s only points in the 10-2 defeat, but also etched his name into the history books by becoming only the second-ever player to be sent to the sin-bin during Super League’s showcase event, shortly followed by team-mate and ex-Wigan winger Tom Davies.
The Australian looks set to replace the vacant spot in the right centre following the expiration of Toby King’s loan deal, with their statistics alike during the season.
Keighran crossed for 12 tries in Super League, while King scored 10 in 26 appearances. Both players produced 10 assists, with Keighran also capable of playing in the halves having filled in for injuries under Steve McNamara at the beginning of the year.
He also made 10 clean breaks alongside 65 tackle bust, converting 74 goals all year in 25 appearances across all competitions.
His 10 assists, alongside King, is the most for a centre in the 2023 campaign, beating the likes of Jake Wardle (9), Will Hopoate (5), Konrad Hurrell (5), Stefan Ratchford (5), Shaun Kenny-Dowall (4), Zak Hardaker (4) and Tom Opacic (3).