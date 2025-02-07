The Lathums have announced they will perform at Wigan Warriors first home game of the season.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-piece will take to the stage at the Brick Community Stadium before Matt Peet’s side begin their title defence against Leigh Leopards in the battle of the borough on Thursday February 13.

The band consisting of Alex Moore (lead vocals/guitar), Scott Concepcion (guitar/piano) and Ryan Durrans (drums), plus adopted-Wiganer Matty Murphy (bass), continue to go from strength to strength with the band having toured extensively through 2023 and 2024 and also headlined the Friday night at Wigan’s Robin Park Music Series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lathums will perform at the Brick Community Stadium ahead of Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards

The band have two UK no 1 albums to their name with How Beautiful Life Can Be and From Nothing to a Little Bit More, and a third album set for release later this year.

The fixture dubbed the greatest opening night will be a community celebration with more than 18,000 tickets already sold.

The teams will also be playing for a specially commissioned Community Trophy which will be up for grabs for future Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards games.

In a social media post, the Lathums said: Go on, Wigan! We’re buzzing to announce that we’ll be playing at The Greatest Opening Night – Battle for the Borough before Wigan Warriors take on Leigh Leopards on 13th Feb!

Come down early to catch our set”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as using the game to support a number of local charities, the Warriors will also look to raise awareness for Curious Minds, supported by The Lathums, who seek to create a future where being creative and experiencing brilliant culture is a regular aspect of every child’s life and learning.