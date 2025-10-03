The mentality behind Wigan Warriors' drive to succeed: 'It's on the players, I can't manufacture that'

Wigan Warriors players celebrate a try

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet admits his side’s motivation and hunger to succeed is something that can’t be coached – it’s built into the players themselves, as they aim to defend their Super League crown for a third year in a row.

Wigan host neighbours Leigh in a mouthwatering Super League semi-final at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, with a spot in next week’s Grand Final up for grabs.

As the Warriors target lifting the Super League trophy for a third year in a row, Peet insists his squad’s drive to succeed is player-led and forged through months of graft and hard work.

"It's on the players, I can't manufacture that,” said Peet on his side’s hunger to succeed and remain at the top. “They're just a determined group of lads.

"Every coach will be feeling exactly the same at this time of year, and you'd be amazed if every team wasn't coming hungry and motivated. You don't get to this stage of the season unless that's a characteristic.”

The Warriors, who guaranteed a home semi-final play-off after securing a top-two finish in the regular campaign, are under no illusions about just how tough the task at hand is against a quality Leigh side who have won their last six games.

Having been in charge for four seasons now, with the bulk of the same squad, Peet believes the journey his side has been on during that period has taught them how to handle the pressure of knockout rugby.

“I've been on a journey with the same team, so I'd like to think as a group we've learnt how to approach them and what works for us,” he added. “I suppose the most important thing is to trust the players, as a lot of the work has been done through the season.”

With just eight miles separating the Brick Community Stadium and the Progress with Unity Stadium, Peet says Friday’s semi-final represents a celebration of the borough’s proud rugby league heritage.

"It'll be outstanding,” Peet said. “As much as it's a contest and competition, it's a celebration of the borough and the quality of both organisations, not just the teams. It's always been a special fixture with a rivalry based on the geography of the teams, so when we’re meeting in a semi-final and in highlight games of the season, it just adds to it.”

Despite a well-documented ticketing dispute between the two clubs earlier this week, a bumper crowd of more than 18,000 is expected in Wigan on Friday night, with Leigh having sold out their away allocation.

Speaking in his press conference on Tuesday, Peet believes the big crowd shows how healthy the sport is in the borough.

“It’s great news for both clubs and the support,” he said. “I think whenever you hear about a rugby league game and tickets are selling, it’s a positive story. It will add to the night, and I’m sure our fans will come out in force as well, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Friday’s Super League semi-final takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports.