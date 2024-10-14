Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors completed a historic Grand Slam following their 9-2 Old Trafford victory over Hull KR, with some brilliant individual efforts to retain the Super League title.

Here’s a run down of the impressive stats, thanks to Opta.

Bevan French won the inaugural Rob Burrow Award after his try was the difference in the hard-fought win, finding the smallest of gaps to slice through the Hull KR defence and score in front of the Wigan supporters in the Stretford End.

There were some huge efforts from Wigan Warriors to retain their Super League title

The 28-year-old Australian ran for the second-most metres for the Warriors with 172, but most impressively made 15 tackle breaks - the most of any player on the field - with 15 runs.

In defence, he completed 31 tackles – including a vital play to deny Mikey Lewis close to the line.

Fellow playmaker Harry Smith was the commander on the field, with his kicking game playing a big part in the famous win – including a drop-goal on the half-time hooter for a 7-0 lead.

The 24-year-old England international made 883 metres from 22 kicks, also receiving some votes for the player of the match award.

Kaide Ellis made the most tackles for Wigan Warriors at the Grand Final with 56

Playing a total of 51 minutes, hooker Kruise Leeming boasts a 97% tackle completion rate in the middle of the field, with the forward pack relentless for the Warriors.

Luke Thompson played a total of 76 minutes, with the third-most metres at 171 from 17 carries. That included 76 post-contact metres, only beaten by Ryan Hall’s likewise mighty effort of 103.

The 29-year-old also completed 48 tackles, while fellow front-rower Ethan Havard made 52 for completion rates of 87% and 89% respectively. Havard made 102 metres from 13 carries in 53 minutes.

With 30 minutes from the bench across two stints, Ireland international Liam Byrne made 100% of his tackles with a total of 27.

In attack, prolific try-scorer Liam Marshall gained the most metres for the Cherry and Whites with 184 from 24 runs - also the most.

Kicking two goals in the match, centre Adam Keighran also made 108 metres from 13 carries, while his right-edge partner Abbas Miski made 22 runs – the second-most for Wigan – for 144 metres.

The Warriors made just six errors across the 80 minute battle, with Hull KR making 14. It meant Wigan enjoyed an 85% completion rate, with KR 72%.

Kaide Ellis had a huge impact in the middle, with the influential loose forward making the most tackles with 56, playing for the full 80 minutes. He also made the third-most runs with 18 for 131 metres.

Likewise in defence, captain Liam Farrell, returning from a virus, made the second-most tackles with 53, shortly followed by Havard’s effort.

At full-back, Jai Field made 17 runs for 168 metres, including 10 kick returns, and was actually the only Wigan player to officially complete a try-saving tackle, according to Opta.