The outstanding player stats from Wigan Warriors’ Grand Final performance to complete historic Grand Slam
Here’s a run down of the impressive stats, thanks to Opta.
Bevan French won the inaugural Rob Burrow Award after his try was the difference in the hard-fought win, finding the smallest of gaps to slice through the Hull KR defence and score in front of the Wigan supporters in the Stretford End.
The 28-year-old Australian ran for the second-most metres for the Warriors with 172, but most impressively made 15 tackle breaks - the most of any player on the field - with 15 runs.
In defence, he completed 31 tackles – including a vital play to deny Mikey Lewis close to the line.
Fellow playmaker Harry Smith was the commander on the field, with his kicking game playing a big part in the famous win – including a drop-goal on the half-time hooter for a 7-0 lead.
The 24-year-old England international made 883 metres from 22 kicks, also receiving some votes for the player of the match award.
Playing a total of 51 minutes, hooker Kruise Leeming boasts a 97% tackle completion rate in the middle of the field, with the forward pack relentless for the Warriors.
Luke Thompson played a total of 76 minutes, with the third-most metres at 171 from 17 carries. That included 76 post-contact metres, only beaten by Ryan Hall’s likewise mighty effort of 103.
The 29-year-old also completed 48 tackles, while fellow front-rower Ethan Havard made 52 for completion rates of 87% and 89% respectively. Havard made 102 metres from 13 carries in 53 minutes.
With 30 minutes from the bench across two stints, Ireland international Liam Byrne made 100% of his tackles with a total of 27.
In attack, prolific try-scorer Liam Marshall gained the most metres for the Cherry and Whites with 184 from 24 runs - also the most.
Kicking two goals in the match, centre Adam Keighran also made 108 metres from 13 carries, while his right-edge partner Abbas Miski made 22 runs – the second-most for Wigan – for 144 metres.
The Warriors made just six errors across the 80 minute battle, with Hull KR making 14. It meant Wigan enjoyed an 85% completion rate, with KR 72%.
Kaide Ellis had a huge impact in the middle, with the influential loose forward making the most tackles with 56, playing for the full 80 minutes. He also made the third-most runs with 18 for 131 metres.
Likewise in defence, captain Liam Farrell, returning from a virus, made the second-most tackles with 53, shortly followed by Havard’s effort.
At full-back, Jai Field made 17 runs for 168 metres, including 10 kick returns, and was actually the only Wigan player to officially complete a try-saving tackle, according to Opta.
