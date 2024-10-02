Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors host Leigh Leopards on Saturday for a spot in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Matt Peet’s side head into the semi-final having lifted successive League Leaders’ Shields for the first time, while Adrian Lam’s Leopards booked their place with a 14-6 result in a gripping eliminator against Salford to reach their furthest stage of the competition.

However, the Warriors hold a remarkable record against their local rivals ahead of the fourth Battle of the Borough of the year.

Wigan have won their last 15 home meetings with Leigh, who last claimed an away win in 1983 in the Slalom Lager Championship at Central Park on August 28.

In Super League, Wigan have won 12 of the 13 encounters, while having claimed all three wins this year with an accumulated score of 92-24.

Leigh’s single victory in the top flight over Wigan came during the 2017 season, with a 50-34 derby win at the Leigh Sports Village with Liam Marshall and Willie Isa the only current players to have featured on that day, while Ryan Hampshire played and scored for the hosts.

Wigan’s highest score against their local rivals came in 2005, with a 62-6 home victory.

Leigh are 80 minutes away from their first ever Grand Final, having secured fifth spot in the regular campaign after winning 10 of their final 12 games of the 2024 Super League season.

The Cherry and Whites are on a winning run of six, dominating an inexperienced Red Devils outfit 64-0 in the ultimate regular round to lift the 2024 League Leaders’ Shield.

Stats courtesy of Danny Spencer – supported by the Rugby League Record Keepers Club.