The 'tricky part' of Jai Field's Wigan Warriors return

Jai Field on his debut

Field, who joined in the winter from Parramatta, suffered a serious hamstring tear during his debut in March.

The utility-back is deep into his rehab now and targeting a return to action in four weeks.

His availability would come at the perfect time for Lam, ahead of the home-straight to the play-offs.

But he won't burden the 23-year-old with any expectations after such a long lay-off.

Lam, who brought in electric full-back Bevan French late into 2019, said: "I think Jai has the potential to do things Bevan does.

"He's quicker than Bevan and he's more skillful than Bevan, he's more of a halfback - all of that fits well with us.

"The tricky part is he won't have played for five months.

"It's going to take him six weeks to get to his best, so we have to manage that process and make sure we don't reinjure his hamstring, and hopefully he finds his form quickly."

Elsewhere on the injury front, Lam expects Zak Hardaker (neck), Morgan Smithies (ankle) and Dom Manfredi (knee) to be available within the next two weeks.