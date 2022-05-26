Thomas Leuluai included in Wigan Warriors' 21-man squad for the Challenge Cup final against Huddersfield Giants

Wigan Warriors have named a 21-man squad for this weekend’s Challenge Cup final against Huddersfield Giants.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 12:00 pm

Captain Thomas Leuluai is back in contention for the first time in over a month, as he returns from the injury he picked up in the Good Friday Derby against St Helens.

Matty Peet makes only one further change from last week’s game against Hull FC, with Kaide Ellis named in the squad after serving a one-match ban.

Sam Halsall and Matty Nicholson both drop out.

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Iain Thornley

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Thomas Leuluai

Brad Singleton

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Brad O’Neill

