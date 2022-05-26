Thomas Leuluai included in Wigan Warriors' 21-man squad for the Challenge Cup final against Huddersfield Giants

Captain Thomas Leuluai is back in contention for the first time in over a month, as he returns from the injury he picked up in the Good Friday Derby against St Helens.
Matty Peet makes only one further change from last week’s game against Hull FC, with Kaide Ellis named in the squad after serving a one-match ban.
Sam Halsall and Matty Nicholson both drop out.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Iain Thornley
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Thomas Leuluai
Brad Singleton
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
John Bateman
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Ethan Havard
Liam Byrne
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Brad O’Neill