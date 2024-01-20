Three takeaways as youthful Warriors defeat Midlands Hurricanes: Chan makes first appearance & sons of legends feature

Here are three takeaways as a mixture of Wigan’s academy and reserves defeated League 1 opposition Midlands Hurricanes 24-20 in the first friendly of 2024.

Sons of Super League legends feature

The sons of Wigan legend and current assistant coach Sean O’Loughlin and ex-hooker Mickey Higham featured for the Warriors.

New signing Tiaki Chan made his first Wigan appearance against Midlands Hurricanes

17-year-old George O’Loughlin, who joined the club in 2022, started in the centres while Harry Higham, a winger, was named on the bench.

Both their fathers and families attended the fixture at Alexander Stadium - with the League 1 club hoping to move to the main stadium in time for their season kick-off.

Familiar face joins coaching staff

Two-time Grand Final winner Joel Tomkins was spotted among the coaching staff, assisting in the warm-ups and during the 80 minutes for the young Wigan side.

Announced as a reserves/academy pre-season friendly, senior head coach Matt Peet and first-team prop Patrick Mago were also amid the crowd of a couple hundred.

Tiaki Chan features in first Wigan game as youngsters impress

New recruit Tiaki Chan made his first appearance for the club, named at loose forward ahead of kick-off.

The 23-year-old made some strong carries against the League 1 opposition, coached by ex-Bradford boss Mark Dunning.

Meanwhile, a couple of youngsters stood out during the cold Saturday afternoon fixture.

Forward pair Ryan Brown and Taylor Kerr both crossed for braces in the victory, impressing in the middle of the field.

Both 18, the duo made some strong carries, with Kerr taking three defenders over the line with him under the posts for his side’s fourth and final four-pointer.

Jack Farrimond, who has been promoted to the club’s first-team for 2024 with shirt number 30, converted four goals for a 100% record. A bit to go, but you can definitely see the talent is there with a bright future tipped.

With a slick step, the young half-back also kicked a 40/20 late on in the fixture.

Harvey Makin, who will head to Championship side Barrow Raiders on a season-long loan for 2024, also had an influence in the middle.