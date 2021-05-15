Three Wigan Warriors players set for first appearances of 2021
Three players are set to make their first Wigan appearances of the year within the next few days.
Centre Oliver Gildart is closing in on a return from injury – while Adrian Lam is also keen to give fringe forwards Mitch Clark and Kai Pearce-Paul a chance.
Clark, Pearce-Paul and young forward James McDonnell have been available recently but haven’t been able to force their way into Lam’s team.
With the reserve competition shelved this year following the pandemic, McDonnell yesterday joined York on loan to gain some game-time.
But Kiwi prop Clark and promising back-rower Pearce-Paul are still at the Warriors and could feature in their next game, at Leigh on Monday, or at Salford five days later.
“I think they will play in the next two weeks,” confirmed Lam, who said the clash with the Red Devils is shaping as Gildart’s comeback game from a groin strain.
Former Castleford and Leigh forward Clark, 28, joined Wigan ahead of the 2020 campaign but couldn’t cement a regular position in the side. Pearce-Paul, 20, was recruited from London Broncos and has been tipped for a bright future.
A towering forward, he made his Warriors debut in the young side beaten by St Helens last September.
He could even feature against Leigh after being included in Lam's provisional 21-man squad:
1. Bevan French
2. Dom Manfredi
3. Zak Hardaker
8. Brad Singleton
9. Sam Powell
10. Joe Bullock
11. Willie Isa
12. Liam Farrell
13. John Bateman
14. Oliver Partington
15. Morgan Smithies
19. Liam Byrne
20. Harry Smith
21. Ethan Havard
22. Jake Bibby
23. Mitch Clark
25. Joe Shorrocks
27. Kai Pearce-Paul
28. Sam Halsall
30. Umyla Hanley
31. Jackson Hastings