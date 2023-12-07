Tiaki Chan outlines Wigan Warriors ambitions with rising forward ready to embrace squad competition
The 23-year-old French international has left his family home for the first time to make the move to the DW Stadium on a three-year deal, having made 16 appearances with Catalans Dragons under Steve McNamara.
With his aspirations laid out, Chan says he will also seize the opportunity to sponge up as much knowledge as possible from his new team-mates, having been a part of the first group to report to pre-season training ahead of 2024 alongside the likes of fellow new faces Luke Thompson, Sam Walters and Kruise Leeming.
“I have goals that I write down every week and every year,” Chan said.
“My very first goal is to wear the cherry and white jersey.
“That’s what I’ll be working towards in pre-season, but we’ve got to take it day by day.
“I’ve got to get in every day, give my best and enjoy it.
“I think a lot of people questioned the decision when I signed here because of the pack they had already signed.
“But I don’t see it in a bad way, I see it as good competition which means that you’ll always train hard and that brings the best out of everyone.
“Players like Luke Thompson, Mike Cooper, Patrick Mago, Willie Isa… I’m keen to learn so much from them.
“Luke has already helped, teaching me footwork and stuff.
“I want to be a sponge and soak it all up.”