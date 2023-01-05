Toby King reveals which Wigan Warriors player he dreaded coming up against

The 26-year-old will wear the number three shirt for Matty Peet’s side throughout the upcoming campaign, following his season-long loan from Warrington Wolves.

King states he’s always been impressed by what the Warriors do on and off the pitch, having played against them on a number of occasions.

“I’ve always had a lot of respect for Wigan,” he said.

Toby King in pre-season action with Wigan Warriors

“They are a tough team who play good rugby and that is what attracted me to come here.

“The one player I didn’t enjoy playing against has actually retired now, it was Tommy Leuluai.

“You never wanted to run into his shoulder because he can put a shot in.

“It’s really good to get coached by him.

“He’s officially hung his boots up now, and takes a lot of the attack.

“Him and Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) are brilliant, they are both class.

“It’s pretty good.”

Over the last few months, King has been experiencing some of the toughest elements of a Wigan Warriors pre-season as Peet’s side gear up for their first tests of 2023.

“I had my first experience of Haigh Hall a few weeks ago, and that was pretty tough because we were up there in the early hours of the morning,” he added.

“The lads said to me it was going to be hard, and it definitely was. They are not the best of days.

“We set off around 5am to get there. I’ve not seen it in the light, but I’d love to see it because I bet it is a nice place.

“There’s a togetherness in the group when you do it, and the buzz around the lads helps to make it special.”

Wigan get their 2023 Super League campaign underway against Hull KR at Craven Park on February 18.

Their first home game comes the following week, when they welcome Wakefield Trinity to the DW Stadium.