The 26-year-old made 23 appearances throughout the 2022 season, and was part of the club’s 20th Challenge Cup win.

Ellis admits the feeling around the Wigan squad is vastly different to what he had experienced in the NRL.

He said: “The one thing that stood out was how much of a solid club this is around all four walls, from the front office to the playing group.

Kaide Ellis

“Everyone gets along and is friendly. All the wives, partners, kids and parents all get along.

“You don’t get that a lot in the NRL.

“You can find that it can be very toxic over there sometimes, so that’s a big standout.

“It was important for myself and my partner because we didn’t know anyone when we first came in.

