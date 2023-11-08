Toby King set to remain with Warrington in 2024 and not join Wigan rivals - reports
Both Warrington Guardian and the St Helens Star have reported that the 27-year-old England international will remain at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, having been linked with a move to Paul Wellens’ St Helens for the 2024 Super League season.
King, who represented Ireland during last year’s World Cup, has been out on loan for the last 18 months, first with Huddersfield Giants midway through the 2022 campaign before joining the Warriors on a season-long loan.
He made 31 appearances in cherry and white, scoring 12 tries, and played an influential part in the League Leaders’ Shield glory and the Grand Final victory over Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford.
Wigan confirmed that the centre would return to his parent club at the conclussion of the 2023 campaign following new salary cap rules that will come into play for 2024.
As a homegrown talent, he will now just count towards £50,000 of the club's salary cap, with his contract running until 2025.
Meanwhile, Wigan long-serving hooker Sam Powell has been linked with a move to Warrington Wolves for 2024 under Sam Burgess.
The 31-year-old has spent his entire career to date with the Warriors, having progressed through the academy. He has gone on to make close to 300 appearances for the club and has won three Super League Grand Finals alongside three League Leaders’ Shields and the 2017 World Club Challenge.