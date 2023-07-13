Toby King states Wigan Warriors have lessons to learn heading into Friday's game against Warrington Wolves

Matty Peet’s side were defeated on golden point by Wakefield Trinity in their last outing, and will be looking to bounce back at the DW Stadium on Friday night.

This will be the third time this season King has come up against his parent club, with the Warriors coming out on top in the previous two meetings.

“It’s exciting to be back at the DW Stadium this week,” he said.

Toby King

“We’ve come off the back of a tough loss, so we need to put things right.

“We put ourselves in a position to win that game a few times, and it was really disappointing not to see it out.

“The only way you can move on now is by learning from those lessons, which will hopefully put us in good stead for the rest of the season.

“You can’t dwell on it, even if it is tough losing on golden point.

“It’s only been a few weeks since we played Warrington in the Challenge Cup, so I’m sure they’ll be up for it- they’re big on Wigan week there and take a lot of pride in this fixture.

“It’ll be a massive game and hopefully their fans turn out for a big occasion.

“It’s always a good atmosphere when you play Warrington at the DW Stadium.”

King is familiar with the majority of players inside the Warrington camp.

“It was my birthday the other week, and they were off my party invite list,” he joked.

“Joe Philbin came actually.

“I’ve got some good mates there, but when I come up against them it’s all business.”

Reports suggest King will return to the Halliwell Jones Stadium in 2024 when his loan with Wigan comes to an end.

Commenting on the situation, Warriors head coach Matty Peet said: “It’s not something that has been spoken about much recently,” Peet said.

"We all know Warrington hold the cards on this one, and that’s their prerogative.

"They’ve loaned him out, so it’s their call to make.