News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Toby King states Wigan Warriors have lessons to learn heading into Friday's game against Warrington Wolves

Toby King says Wigan Warriors have a number of things to put right in this week’s game against Warrington Wolves.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Matty Peet’s side were defeated on golden point by Wakefield Trinity in their last outing, and will be looking to bounce back at the DW Stadium on Friday night.

This will be the third time this season King has come up against his parent club, with the Warriors coming out on top in the previous two meetings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s exciting to be back at the DW Stadium this week,” he said.

Toby KingToby King
Toby King
Most Popular

“We’ve come off the back of a tough loss, so we need to put things right.

“We put ourselves in a position to win that game a few times, and it was really disappointing not to see it out.

“The only way you can move on now is by learning from those lessons, which will hopefully put us in good stead for the rest of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You can’t dwell on it, even if it is tough losing on golden point.

“It’s only been a few weeks since we played Warrington in the Challenge Cup, so I’m sure they’ll be up for it- they’re big on Wigan week there and take a lot of pride in this fixture.

“It’ll be a massive game and hopefully their fans turn out for a big occasion.

“It’s always a good atmosphere when you play Warrington at the DW Stadium.”

Read More
Wigan Warriors players and fans pick out their favourite stars to have represent...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

King is familiar with the majority of players inside the Warrington camp.

“It was my birthday the other week, and they were off my party invite list,” he joked.

“Joe Philbin came actually.

“I’ve got some good mates there, but when I come up against them it’s all business.”

Reports suggest King will return to the Halliwell Jones Stadium in 2024 when his loan with Wigan comes to an end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting on the situation, Warriors head coach Matty Peet said: “It’s not something that has been spoken about much recently,” Peet said.

"We all know Warrington hold the cards on this one, and that’s their prerogative.

"They’ve loaned him out, so it’s their call to make.

"There’s no change there, I’m sure all will be revealed in the coming weeks.”

Related topics:Wakefield TrinityWarrington WolvesWigan