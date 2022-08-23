Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old will join Matty Peet’s squad on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves.

King states he is looking forward to linking-up with his new teammates next season.

He said: “I’m really excited to meet everyone involved at this prestigious Club and compete at the very top for some trophies.”

Wigan Warriors have signed Toby King on loan for the 2023 season

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre, who is the younger brother of Hull KR’s George King, started his rugby league journey with Meltham All Blacks ARLFC near his hometown Huddersfield, before being scouted by Warrington and signing for the club’s academy.

He made his first team debut for the Wolves in 2014, as they overcame London Broncos 72-10.

Throughout the following years, he established his place in the starting 13, as well as spending time with Rochdale Hornet on two separate occasions.

He appeared in three final defeats for Wire, before being part of the side that won the 2019 Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, in 2020, his strong performances were rewarded with a place in the Super League Dream, as well as being drafted into Shaun Wane’s England training squad.

Previously he has also represented England Knights three times, as well as playing for Ireland once.

After scoring 52 tries in 138 appearances for Warrington, he joined Huddersfield Giants midway through the 2022 campaign and has since made seven appearances while on loan there.