Super League Grand Final winner Tom Forber has explained why it was an easy decision to commit his long-term future to Wigan Warriors.

The 22-year-old hooker was out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but he recently signed a new five-year contract with the Warriors, keeping him at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of the 2030 season.

Forber has made 17 appearances for Matt Peet’s side since making his first-team debut in 2022, which included a Grand Final-winning appearance over Hull KR at Old Trafford last season.

The Warrington-born hooker has had to be patient for his opportunities this year, being limited to just six appearances, but he insists there is no other club he’d rather be at than Wigan.

“Soon after we came back for pre-season, I was talking a lot with Matty and having honest conversations with him,” Forber said in an exclusive interview with the Wigan Post. “He was telling me where I was at, where he thought I could get to and where he saw me in his plans.

“From the club speaking to my agent and stuff, they came back with a five-year deal, so I was buzzing. You don’t normally see long-term deals like that, so I felt quite fortunate to have the opportunity to be here for the next five years. I’m really happy with it.”

Forber, a highly-rated hooker who is a product of Wigan’s famed youth system, admits the five-year contract extension took him by surprise, but that it gives him a chance to really focus on building his game rather than worrying about his future.

“When they said they were going to offer an extension, I had it in my head that it might maybe two or three years, and then when I saw five, I was like ‘oh wow, what a great opportunity’,” Forber smiled.

“I’m comfortable here and I grew up playing with a lot of the lads, so it’s a good opportunity to cement myself. It gives me time. I don’t have to worry about where I’m going to be in the future. I can just focus on my game and try to be the best version of myself.”

Forber has played six games for the first-team so far in 2025, whilst plying his trade in the Reserves and in the Championship on dual-registration with Oldham.

It would be fair to say Forber could have moved to another Super League club, which would have meant playing every week at the highest level, but his priority was to remain with the reigning Super League champions.

“I think just the honesty, really,” Forber replied when asked why he decided to commit to Wigan rather than look elsewhere.

“Matty tells me what I’m doing well, he tells me what I need to improve, he tells me where I stand, and that’s good for me.

“A five-year deal, in my eyes, was that they want me here and the club have plans for me. It’s just down to me to get to where they see me, so I just thought it was a great opportunity and one that I couldn’t turn down.”

Forber has spent time on loan with Newcastle Thunder, Whitehaven, Widnes Vikings, Barrow Raiders and Oldham during his time in Wigan’s first-team.

Whilst he is currently behind Brad O’Neill and Kruise Leeming in the pecking order, Forber insists the healthy competition is only a good thing, and it brings out the best in all three of them in a well-stocked hooking department.

“It’s very good,” he continued. “You push each other to be better versions of yourself every day.

“Obviously, you work on your own stuff in your own time but I think having those two there, and the quality that both of them have in different areas of their games, I think if I can pick a bit up off them and they pick a bit up off me, we can keep getting better and working together in our own ways. It’s healthy competition.”

Forber is working hard both on and off the field as he aims to become an established Super League hooker, which includes extra training sessions in his own time to become fitter and stronger, whilst following a pretty strict and clean diet.

His goals for the rest of the season? Well, that’s simple: to crack on, keeping pushing himself wherever he is playing and to take any opportunity that comes his way with both hands.

“Some weeks I’ll come into training and not know where I’m going to be, if I’m going to be on loan or whatever, but as long as I’m playing, I just want to keep getting better every week, fitter, faster, stronger,” Forber added.

“Obviously, it can get a bit frustrating at times. You want to be playing in those first-team games every week, but Matty is honest with me; he tells me what you need I work on, so it is down to me to get on and do it, and you get your chance later down the line.

“I’m trying to do a lot away from rugby at the minute, just working hard, trying to get as strong and as fast as I can, trying to put myself in a position where if I do get an opportunity, I stay in the team.

“Matty has said I will get chances this year, so it’s just about taking it with two hands when I get those chances.”