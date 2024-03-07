Tom Forber on taking chances, learning at Widnes Vikings and 'second debut' against Huddersfield Giants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His stint from the interchange bench marked his first appearance since his actual senior debut against Hull KR back in August 2022.

The Wigan academy product replaced an injured Kruise Leeming as Matt Peet’s outfit extended their unbeaten run to 13 games following a 30-16 victory at the DW Stadium.

Tom Forber with fans and supporters following the win over Huddersfield

“It was like making my debut all over again, the nerves, the excitement, everything,” Forber admits.

“It was just a really good feeling to get out there with the lads and have a good game.

“Once I was on the bench, I was ready to go and wanted to rip in. There were no nerves at that point.”

Lively forward Tiaki Chan made his official Warriors debut in the Super League round three clash, while Forber sent front-rower Tyler Dupree over for the closing score in front of the south stand.

He continued: “I had a goal of nailing my defence and being squeaky clean with my skill. Then obviously the opportunity presented itself to put Tyler Dupree over.

“Matt Peet said at the start of the week if I see any chances to just back myself. I saw a bit of a hole, and Tyler was there to crash over.

“We train a lot on different situations and when they left the one marker, I felt like I could back myself to beat him and then there was an opportunity.

“Tyler is a big carrier, he was always going to be tough to stop from there.”

Forber is looking to take his opportunity in the first-team with both hands, having enjoyed loan stints at Widnes, Wakefield and Whitehaven last season.

He was also a part of the youthful side that defeated St Helens in the Reserves Grand Final, scoring a try in the 24-0 victory.

“I learnt the most when I was at Widnes,” he explained.

“I had an eight-game spell at Widnes where we were competing for the top six.

“I learnt a lot from Matty Fozard there. He’s a good bloke and very experienced.

“It’s that next step up from reserves, the physicality and the speed. A lot of players who play in that league have played Super League before.

“It taught me a lot about myself and what I needed to work on, then I could go away in the off-season and work on those things and I feel like I’ve done that to some extent.

"But I’ve still got a lot to learn and a lot to work on and I want to keep that mindset.”

Forber has been named in a strong squad to travel to the capital this weekend, with the reigning champions taking on London Broncos at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

“I played against London last year and they’re a tough team,” he said.

“We need to show them the respect they deserve.

“We are going to focus on ourselves and get the best out of ourselves as a group.

“When I get my chances, I want to work hard for the lads and try to play as well as I can.