Tony Smith reflects on Hull FC's victory over Wigan Warriors at the MKM Stadium

Tony Smith was pleased with the fight Hull FC showed in their 14-10 victory over Wigan Warriors at the MKM Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Published 5th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

His side scored all of their points during a strong first half, as they punished the visitors’ slow start to the game.

Despite Wigan dominating field position after the break, the Black and Whites were able to hold onto their lead.

“I thought we were good in the first half, and was disappointed to concede really,” Smith said.

“I would’ve liked for us to hang on and have that little more buffer than what we did.

“We were pretty average in the second half.

“We didn’t control our last plays very well and struggled to get out of our own area.

“Wigan dominated territory but probably weren’t coming up with some killer punches at times.

“Matty (Peet) is a young coach who I really admire and like. He’s very humble, and I admire that about him.

“He knows his team didn’t execute as they needed to, but my team kept fighting and swinging.

“They tried to get on the front foot which put Wigan under a little bit of pressure- which forced some of those errors.

“It was tough conditions in the second half, and I think they handled it better than us.

“It was desperate at times and we are still putting pressure on ourselves.

“Our defence was very gritty.

“It was very well organised in the first half, but we had to do a lot more scrambling after the break, but we found a way.

“We weren't back peddling, we were mostly on the front foot trying to force errors.”

