News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Tony Smith shares his views on Hull FC's 'cruel' golden point loss to Wigan Warriors

Tony Smith says Hull FC didn’t deserve to win or lose the game against Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read

Harry Smith stepped up with a golden point drop-goal to give Matty Peet’s side a 13-12 victory over the Black and Whites.

Despite being disappointed with the result, Smith states Hull can take some positives from the game.

“I’m proud of he efforts of my players,” he said.

Tony SmithTony Smith
Tony Smith
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I don’t think we deserved to win it, and I don’t think we deserved to lose it.

“We weren’t good enough in some areas, which caused us not to win, but in others we were fantastic and didn’t deserve to lose.

“It was hard fought between the two teams. It wasn’t the prettiest game of rugby league I’ve seen.

"I won’t go to extremes, but it was tough for both coaches to watch that.

Read More
Matty Peet reflects on Wigan Warriors' golden point victory over Hull FC
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are disappointed with the result because we fought hard in that battle. We can’t be too hard on ourselves because of the effort we put in for each other.

“We did a whole lot of things really well.

“The spirit within our camp- we watched them defend our try line time after time.

“They were making last-ditch efforts to stop tries. We’re pretty good at that, we’re resilient.

"What we did was in the spirit of rugby league- that’s why you play it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s about getting in there and fighting when the chips are down, working hard for each other and doing whatever you can to stop your opponent getting across that try line.

"We did that very well for the majority of that game, so we won’t bash ourselves up too much about it.

“We’re disappointed not to get two points but we’ll be back in there fighting again next week.

"We went a long way towards getting those two points, so it’s a bit cruel in some ways not to get one, but that’s the rules that we have.”

Wigan’s next outing comes away to Catalans Dragons next Saturday, with the top two going head-to-head at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Following that, the Warriors return to the DW Stadium on September 1, where they face Salford Red Devils.

Related topics:TONY SMITHHull FCHarry SmithHullWiganCatalans Dragons