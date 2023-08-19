Tony Smith shares his views on Hull FC's 'cruel' golden point loss to Wigan Warriors

Harry Smith stepped up with a golden point drop-goal to give Matty Peet’s side a 13-12 victory over the Black and Whites.

Despite being disappointed with the result, Smith states Hull can take some positives from the game.

“I’m proud of he efforts of my players,” he said.

Tony Smith

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think we deserved to win it, and I don’t think we deserved to lose it.

“We weren’t good enough in some areas, which caused us not to win, but in others we were fantastic and didn’t deserve to lose.

“It was hard fought between the two teams. It wasn’t the prettiest game of rugby league I’ve seen.

"I won’t go to extremes, but it was tough for both coaches to watch that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are disappointed with the result because we fought hard in that battle. We can’t be too hard on ourselves because of the effort we put in for each other.

“We did a whole lot of things really well.

“The spirit within our camp- we watched them defend our try line time after time.

“They were making last-ditch efforts to stop tries. We’re pretty good at that, we’re resilient.

"What we did was in the spirit of rugby league- that’s why you play it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s about getting in there and fighting when the chips are down, working hard for each other and doing whatever you can to stop your opponent getting across that try line.

"We did that very well for the majority of that game, so we won’t bash ourselves up too much about it.

“We’re disappointed not to get two points but we’ll be back in there fighting again next week.

"We went a long way towards getting those two points, so it’s a bit cruel in some ways not to get one, but that’s the rules that we have.”

Wigan’s next outing comes away to Catalans Dragons next Saturday, with the top two going head-to-head at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.