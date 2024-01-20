Tiaki Chan assesses first Wigan Warriors hit-out as new recruit highlights his main focus

New recruit Tiaki Chan made his first Wigan Warriors appearance in the 24-20 friendly win over League 1 outfit Midlands Hurricanes at Alexander Stadium, stating that his main focus is to learn with every game.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 23, Chan was the oldest player for the Warriors with a squad that included a mixture of the club’s reserves and academy.

With first-team shirt numbers for 2024, Jacob Douglas, Jack Farrimond, Tom Forber and Harvey Makin also featured - with 20-year-old forward Makin heading to Barrow on a season-long loan upon the start of the Championship campaign.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiaki Chan, pictured above training in Portugal with Liam Byrne, made his first appearance for the Warriors against Midlands Hurricanes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chan was named at loose forward against Mark Dunning’s side just 48 hours after returning from the 10-day overseas training camp in Portugal.

Forward duo Ryan Brown and Taylor Kerr both bagged braces in the victory, with Farrimond’s conversions the difference between the two sides with 100% from the boot.

“It was good to blow the cobwebs away and all that,” Chan said.

“It was challenging for me, I think I’m still trying to learn things, but obviously everyone is. For a first hit-out, I’m not the happiest after it but that’s what friendlies are for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My focus and my goal is to go game-by-game and to make sure I’m learning along the way. My main focus is definitely to learn.

“All respect to Midlands Hurricanes, they were really good. They gave everything as well and they were very physical.”

Having played with the club’s rising stars, Chan admits there’s no room for error in the first-team with an already-stacked forward pack alongside ‘hungry’ youngsters rising through the ranks.

“What I’ve learned is that the young lads go hard and they’re all hungry,” Chan continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone is, from the first-team to every group below. We’ll [the first team] be kept on our toes, having some of the young lads there like Taylor Kerr and Harvey Makin, they gave it their all against Midlands Hurricanes.

“When I see them carry it hard, it makes me want to do it. If I see them taking two carries, I want to take three. It’s competitive and at the same time they’re helping me be better.