The fixture is the first game of an international double header at the home of Leeds Rhinos, also featuring the final match of England’s Men’s historic series against Tonga.

Wigan Warriors’ Anna Davies is in contention to make her debut this Saturday. The winger scored a hat-trick for GB Teachers against Wales in only her second game of rugby league, having previously featured for Bath Ladies, and has been selected alongside Warriors team-mate and vice captain Vicky Molyneux.

35-year-old Molyneux became the first Women’s player to be officially inducted into Wigan’s Hall of Fame during the club’s end-of-season presentation evening.

She returned to the international stage in 2021 following a 14-year break before being named in England’s Rugby League World Cup squad for the delayed campaign on home soil, featuring against Brazil, Canada and New Zealand.

Georgie Hetherington has been promoted from England Knights to the senior squad for the first time after featuring heavily for Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie this season. The 26-year-old utility player is joined by the 2023 Woman of Steel, Sinead Peach, Lacey Owen, Tamzin Renouf, Tara-Jane Stanley and Olivia Wood.

NRLW Grand Final-winner Georgia Roche returns to Headingley for the first time since making the move Down Under with Newcastle Knights, with St Helens’ Jodie Cunningham to captain England.

Head coach Barrow commented: “We had a really competitive selection fixture last week which made the decision on who to include and who will miss out very difficult, but this can only mean that the standard and depth of players in the women’s game is getting better and better.

“I am really pleased to add Georgie and Anna to the squad to face Wales next Saturday. They’ve both had a fantastic season with their respective clubs and they’ve both progressed through England Knights which proves that the pathway is working.

“We’re now looking forward to going into camp next week and getting on the pitch at Headingley for what I’m sure will be a tough game against Wales.”