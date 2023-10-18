Two Wigan Wheelchair stars named in 12-player England squad ahead of World Cup final rematch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following their first-ever Super League Wheelchair triumph, both Jack Heggie and Adam Rigby have been included in a squad that will break more new ground for the sport this autumn when they hold a training camp at St George’s Park, the FA’s National Football Centre in Staffordshire.

Having defeated France to be crowned world champions last year during the World Cup, the two sides will meet for the first time since on November 5 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, with Shaun Wane’s Men’s side battling Tonga at Headingley Stadium 24 hours prior.

Wigan Warriors' Adam Rigby in action with London Roosters' Jack Linden

The squad includes three players who have forced their way into contention since the World Cup – Josh Butler, Tom Martin and Wigan’s Heggie.

Heggie sealed his first national selection since 2014 by scoring three tries in the 50-42 Grand Final win over Leeds Rhinos.

Six clubs are represented in total, with inaugural winner of the Wheelchair Rugby League Golden Boot Jack Brown to return from Australia for the second consecutive season.

The squad will be narrowed to nine in the week leading up to the France match - which will be shown live on BBC2 with a 3:15pm start.

