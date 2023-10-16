Wigan Warriors claim historic Wheelchair Super League Grand Final victory over Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a historic triumph for the side in their short history less than 24 hours after Matt Peet’s outfit claimed the Super League men’s title at Old Trafford with a 10-2 scoreline over Catalans Dragons.

Chris Greenhalgh’s team went into Sunday’s clash as underdogs, with 2023 League Leaders’ Shield winners Leeds aiming to make amends from last year’s Grand Final defeat to Halifax at the same venue.

Wigan celebrate with the Wheelchair Super League trophy

But captain Declan Roberts inspired the Warriors to victory, having led for the majority of the match including an impressive 28-16 lead at half-time.

The Rhinos threatened to snatch the victory having taken their first lead of the contest on 70 minutes, but Jack Heggie’s third try of the night saw Wigan re-establish a 44-42 lead before another four-pointer from Wales international Martin Lane – his second of the night.

Both teams scored nine tries but it was Roberts’ conversions that saw his side to victory, with the player of the match only missing twice compared to Leeds’ three successes. The captain scored 22 of the 50 points at the National Basketball Centre in Belle Vue.

Greenhalgh told Sky Sports: "This is incredible. It has probably come ahead of schedule, but we had a good end of season.

Wigan’s Matt Wooloff (left) celebrates with Martin Lane after scoring a try

"Nobody backed us to beat London Roosters in the semi-final and I don't think anyone backed us to win this, but we quite like the underdog mentality.

"There is a real sense of inclusivity around the club. Matty Peet contacted us about coming to see us and that was a massive thing for us as most of the players have been Wigan season ticket holders since they were babies."

Meanwhile, an intense battle saw Wigan’s Wheelchair Championship side fall just short in their respective Grand Final to North Wales Crusaders.