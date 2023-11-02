Wigan Warriors Grand Final winning forward Tyler Dupree is set to earn his second England cap and feature in the third and final test match against Tonga this weekend.

The 23-year-old, who made his international debut in the 64-0 mid-season win over France, has been confirmed in Shaun Wane’s 19-player squad for this Saturday’s encounter in Leeds.

And the forward is set to be included in the final matchday 17 and play from the interchange bench.

He will become Wigan’s fourth representative to play in the historic test series following Toby King, Harry Smith and Liam Farrell.

23-year-old Smith, who has kicked 12 of England’s 36 points so far this series, has retained his spot and looks set to partner George Williams in the halves at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium, with Mikey Lewis dropped from the squad.

Morgan Smithies has also been included after being called up earlier this week, with Victor Radley, Wigan loanee centre King and Tommy Makinson missing through respective injuries.

“I’m buzzing,” Dupree said.

“I feel like it’s something that I’ve been working towards all season. I’m happy that I’m reaping the rewards.

“I found out quite early on in the week that I’ll feature and I want to test myself against the best and it will give me an indication of where I’m at.

“We play and train to play against the best, so it’ll be good to see where I’m at and hopefully take some confidence from it as well.”

Dupree confesses that his selection comes as a slight surprise, admitting he was privileged enough just to be included in Wane’s initial 24-man squad ahead of the three-match series.

“I wasn’t expecting to play, I was happy to be in and amongst the environment,” he continued.

“I’ve been reminded that I’ve got plenty of years ahead of me. I was happy just to be in the environment and being in that is a bit of an achievement in itself.

“It’s been a whirlwind 10 weeks since I came to Wigan. It’s been constant and everything has been going our way, the League Leaders’ Shield, the Grand Final and now the call up to England. I can’t really imagine it going any better.”

The ex-England Knights representative says he has relished the opportunity to train alongside some of the game’s greats in the camp, including South Sydney Rabbitohs long-serving stalwart Tom Burgess and veteran back-rower Elliott Whitehead.

“I’ve jumped onboard with the forwards, John [Bateman], Elliott and Tom,” Dupree said.

"I’ve grown close with them in the camp and how they do things and deal with situations. They’re great players and you can see why they’ve been at the top for so long.”

The former Leeds, Oldham, Widnes and Salford forward won every game in cherry and white following his mid-season move from the Red Devils, and is hoping to continue that form on the international stage with a 3-0 triumph in sight.

"I’m more excited for this than any other,” the hot prospect said. "It’s as if I’m ticking things off my bucket list.