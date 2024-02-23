Tyler Dupree relishing chance to test himself against NRL champions, including 'best in the world' prop forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After establishing himself as one of the most sought-after forwards in 2023, with the Warriors winning the race to sign the ex-Leeds man last July on a four-year deal from Salford, Dupree is hoping to take his game to the next level on Saturday evening against current NRL champions Penrith Panthers.

The 24-year-old prop is yet to lose a game in Cherry & White, enjoying a 10-game winning streak through until last year’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Tyler Dupree is looking forward to testing himself against the NRL champions

He was rewarded with a call-up to Shaun Wane’s England squad for the end-of-season series against Tonga, featuring in the third and final test match at Headingley Stadium.

But Dupree will arguably face his toughest competition yet at the DW Stadium against a dominant Panthers outfit that includes some of the biggest names in the game including forwards Moses Leota, Isaah Yeo and New Zealand skipper Fisher-Harris.

"I love what the NRL do and how the players are idolised over there,” Dupree said.

“I'm looking forward to facing James Fisher-Harris, he's the best in the world at the minute.

“He's the Golden Boot winner, and if I can hold my own against the likes of him, I'm sure that it will be a good testament to my character and says where I am as well.

“Without idolising him too much, I like how he plays.