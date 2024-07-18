Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If selected, in-form Wigan Warriors prop forward Tyler Dupree will celebrate his 100th career appearance against Hull FC in Super League.

The Round 18 encounter will mark his 27th appearance in cherry and white, boasting an impressive 92% winning record since his move from Salford Red Devils midway through the 2023 campaign, later becoming part of the history-making Wigan squad to hold all four trophies at once.

The 24-year-old has taken an unconventional route to the top of his profession, almost quitting the sport after his release from Leeds Rhinos as a youngster without making a senior appearance.

However, spells with part-timers Oldham and Widnes rekindled his love for the game, winning the Championship Young Player of the Year with the former club in 2021 in recognition of his performances.

The talented forward would soon enough earn his Super League shot under Paul Rowley at the Salford Community Stadium, fittingly making his debut against former club Rhinos.

Dupree quickly established himself as one of the hottest prospects in the game, making his England debut in the 64-0 win over France, and Wigan shortly after won the race to sign the sought-after prop on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

He has since proved to be a big hit at the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium, as well as winning two more caps on the international stage under Shaun Wane in wins over France and Tonga.

“I think he's proved to be an excellent fit for Wigan on and off the field,” Warriors boss Matt Peet said of Dupree, who has also made appearances for Batley, York, Featherstone and England Knights.

“He's very popular with his team-mates, he works hard on his game and he's always asking where he can be better.

“He’s tasted a bit of success which is great.

“He's got some really outstanding talent and some rare talent with the power that he possesses, the speed for a big man that he's got, but he's just a player that is keen to learn and keen to improve and I can't say enough positives about him since he's joined us.”