Tyler Dupree ticking off his bucket list as try-scoring forward describes ‘unbelievable’ Wembley feeling

Tyler Dupree continues to tick things off his rugby league bucket list with the front-rower having helped Wigan secure their spot at Wembley for the first time since 2017.

The Warriors produced a magnificent display in Doncaster for a 38-6 semi-final victory over Hull KR, with England prop Dupree one of five Wigan try-scorers at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“I know how much it means to people within the club and outside of the club, so I’m just glad to be able to do it for them,” Dupree said.

Tyler Dupree was one of five Wigan try-scorers in the Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull KR

“I know that I’m making my family proud at the same time, so it’s a bit of a double bonus for me.”

Wigan built a strong 24-0 lead at the break with tries from Abbas Miski (2), Jake Wardle, Junior Nsemba and player of the match Harry Smith, before Dupree crossed and star centre Wardle made it a personal brace in the second 40.

“The score tells a different story, it was a tough game,” Dupree admitted.

“Hull KR are a great team, they’re one of the top four teams but we stuck to our plan and we did what we knew we were capable of.

“The starting 13 were unbelievable. Ethan (Havard) has come back and he’s killing it, he’s got a starting shirt for a reason and proved why.

“Him and Luke Thompson did a great job with Kaide Ellis in the middle and Brad O’Neill at hooker. It was fantastic.

“Then when me and Paddy (Mago) and Kruise came on, it was good to be able to add to that.

“The second half we didn’t start as great as we wanted to, but we managed to dig in and get through it.”

Matt Peet’s reigning world champions will face Warrington Wolves in the final for only the second time ever as the Cherry & Whites look to extend their record to 21 triumphs in the prestigious competition.

And Dupree can’t wait to walk out at Wembley, having won every title but the Challenge Cup with the Warriors since his move last July.

“It will be unbelievable, it’s something I never dreamed of doing,” Dupree said.

“I’m ticking things off my rugby league bucket list, so to speak.