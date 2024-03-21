Tyler Dupree tips Challenge Cup opposition forward for Super League with Championship 'hidden gems' case

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dupree himself has enjoyed a stunning rise to the top, having previously been named the Championship young player of the year in 2021 with Oldham, before joining Widnes and quickly impressing for a full-time contract with Salford.

Now an England international, the Halifax-born forward believes that the Championship is full of talented players waiting for their chance to shine in the top flight.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Dupree believes the Championship competition is full of 'hidden gems'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four non-Super League sides remain in the Challenge Cup, with the Warriors to host Sheffield Eagles in the sixth round of the prestigious competition at the DW Stadium.

“There are some hidden gems in the Championship,” Dupree said.

“There are players in the Championship that want to play at this level. They’ll be keen and wanting to prove to themselves this weekend that they can play at this level.

“There’s people that have come into the game late or some people who haven’t been given the right chance or opportunities. There are teams with players that have been missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dupree, who is yet to suffer a defeat in cherry & white following his mid-season move last summer, has tipped one of Sheffield’s forwards who could follow in his footsteps.

“Titus Gwaze, he’s one that I’d tip to be able to come to this level,” Dupree admits, with the Eagles forward having previously made five appearances for Wakefield Trinity in Super League.

“We played together at college, then he went to Wakefield and I went to Leeds and we played a couple of academy games against each other.

“I also know Tyler Dickinson and Oliver Roberts, they’re from Siddal. It’s a bit of a small world in rugby league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re going to respect Sheffield massively. It’ll be good to play against some mates and some people I went to college with.

“Sheffield are a great team as well with some great players.

“They have recruited well and it showed with the result over Toulouse last week.