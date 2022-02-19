Tyson Fury wishes Wigan Warriors Wheelchair Rugby team 'good luck' ahead of their campaign
Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has sent out a message to Wigan Warriors Wheelchair Rugby team.
The club will appear in the Wheelchair Super League for the first time in its 150 year history, being one of eight sides in the competition this season.
Ahead of the campaign, which starts in March, the Gypsy King recorded a video to wish them luck.
He said: "It's Tyson Fury here, good luck to Shaun and the wheelchair rugby team at Wigan Warriors. All the best guys, good luck."
Read More
Fury is friends with Warriors' Shaun Gash, who travels from Morecambe to train with the team.
To celebrate the start of the Super League season we are offering readers 20% off digital sport subscriptions until February 23. Use promo code SL20 when signing up to enjoy the discount. https://www.wigantoday.net/subscriptions/sports.