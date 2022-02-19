Tyson Fury wishes Wigan Warriors Wheelchair Rugby team 'good luck' ahead of their campaign

The club will appear in the Wheelchair Super League for the first time in its 150 year history, being one of eight sides in the competition this season.

Ahead of the campaign, which starts in March, the Gypsy King recorded a video to wish them luck.

He said: "It's Tyson Fury here, good luck to Shaun and the wheelchair rugby team at Wigan Warriors. All the best guys, good luck."

Tyson Fury

Fury is friends with Warriors' Shaun Gash, who travels from Morecambe to train with the team.