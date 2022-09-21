UFC star Tom Aspinall eyes career in rugby league!

The 29-year-old from Atherton is currently sidelined after picking a serious injury while headlining the global promotion’s recent London show at the O2 Arena.

He blew out his right knee just 15 seconds into round one of his clash against American Curtis Blaydes, and had to helped back to the dressing room in tears.

Tom Aspinall

But speaking on the latest official Rugby League World Cup podcast, Aspinall expressed a desire to try his hand in the 13-man code, following a chance meeting with England coach Shaun Wane.

“I saw Shaun Wane at the train station," said Aspinall, whose dad, Andy, played alongside the Wigan legend at schoolboy level.

"I was going to London to get stitches out of my knee and he was going down for some talks and stuff like that.

“I said: ‘Look, if you want me to have a game when my knee is better, I’ll come back and have a game’ and he was laughing.

"I said I was being serious, and if you want me to come ad do a bit, I’d love to.”

Aspinall insists it wouldn't be just a publicity stunt, having played the game during his formative years in the north west.

“I played a bit of rugby myself,” he explained. “I’ve never played union, only league. I really enjoy rugby.

“I love fighting. Fighting is my thing. Anything physical, I enjoy it. I’ve been involved in rugby a little bit myself.

"I still make time to watch it and I enjoy it. I’m a big supporter of any contact sport where you’ve got to put your body and your mind on the line.

”I like that kind of stuff, and I’d gladly have a game.

"I guarantee if I get the ball and I run at someone full blast, they’re not going to stop me.