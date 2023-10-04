Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After being glued to their screens to watch Leigh Leopard's historic win over Hull KR at Wembley, the residents at Bedford Care Home in Leigh were over the moon to have this unique photo opportunity with the impressive silverware.

Amongst the 140 care home residents are a group of hardcore Leopards fans who religiously watch their local heroes on TV at every opportunity, following their progress after they came up to the Super League.

David O’Dwyer, 87 (left) and Fred Bowen, 83 (right) with the rugby Challenge Cup trophy

David O’Dwyer, 87, said: "This has really made my day. I was a season ticket holder at Leigh for many years but am not able to attend games now due to my mobility, I still had my shirt on and watched them win the cup on TV.

"This is a dream for us Leigh supporters as we have not won the cup since 1971."

Fred Bowen, 83, said: "It made me so happy to get my photo taken with the cup as I'm a massive Leigh fan. It's been disappointing that I can’t manage to get to the games this season but I still watch every game on TV.