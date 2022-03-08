Wigan Warriors Wheelchair roundup: Victory for Phil Roberts’ side in their first-ever Super League game
Wigan Warriors Wheelchair marked their first-ever Betfred Wheelchair Super League game with a victory as they beat London Roosters 66-28 at Liverpool John Moores University.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 2:00 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 2:05 pm
Martin Norris crossed four times to help Phil Roberts’ side make a winning start to the campaign.
Declan Roberts also scored a brace, as well as successfully converting all 11 tries.
Read More
Read MoreWigan Warriors : Matty Peet named as coach of the month for February after makin...
Chris Greenhalgh, Adam Rigby, Matt Wooloff and Mark Williams were the other players on the scoresheet.
The next test for Wigan comes on March 12, when they face Warrington Wolves in Liverpool.