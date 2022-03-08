Wigan Warriors Wheelchair roundup: Victory for Phil Roberts’ side in their first-ever Super League game

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair marked their first-ever Betfred Wheelchair Super League game with a victory as they beat London Roosters 66-28 at Liverpool John Moores University.

By Amos Wynn
Martin Norris crossed four times to help Phil Roberts’ side make a winning start to the campaign.

Declan Roberts also scored a brace, as well as successfully converting all 11 tries.

Wigan made a winning start to the season

Chris Greenhalgh, Adam Rigby, Matt Wooloff and Mark Williams were the other players on the scoresheet.

The next test for Wigan comes on March 12, when they face Warrington Wolves in Liverpool.

