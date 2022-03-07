Wigan Warriors : Matty Peet named as coach of the month for February after making an unbeaten start to the season

He has enjoyed a strong start to life as head coach of his hometown club, winning all of his games incharge so far.

Peet unanimously won the vote, which was based on the performances between round one and three.

He said: “It’s pleasing to receive this award as it shows we have made a positive start to the season. Full credit must go to the players who have worked hard to get those performances. We all understand it’s very early days but it’s a good start.”

Matty Peet has been named as Coach of the Month for February

Wigan started the season with an win away over Hull KR at Craven Park.

They followed that up with back-to-back home victories against Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants, in front of the cherry and white faithful at the DW Stadium.

Peet has focused on building a strong culture and raising standards both on and off the field since he was appointed in the role.

Panel member and BBC’s Matt Newsum said: “Really impressive start by Matt Peet, who has got Wigan firing straight away in his first head coaching role, against some impressive opposition.

“While the opening two rounds were an exhibition of invention and expansion, the win against Huddersfield showed he can get a team to fight and grind out results too, when defences are proving hard to break down and opposing attacks are throwing plenty of shape in return.

“His fusion of Cust and Leuluai in the halves has seemingly shed years off the latter, and he's harnessed the former's kicking game to great effect. Jai Field has been superb in Peet's system too.”

Fellow panel member and freelance rugby league writer Ross Heppenstall added: "Matty Peet has quickly proved that he means business as head coach of Wigan Warriors, guiding his team to three straight wins in February and scoring 80 points in the process.

"While he is not alone in enjoying a 100% record after three games, Peet deserves to be acknowledged for his immediate impact at Wigan, as illustrated by their promising start to the season."