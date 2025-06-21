Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com - 20/06/2025 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 15 - Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors - The DIY Kitchens Stadium, Wakefield, England - Wakefield Trinity's head coach Daryl Powell celebrates at the end of the match

Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell said he was ‘super proud’ with how his side responded to last week’s defeat to Leigh Leopards with a five-day turnaround to pick up an impressive 16-10 win over reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

Trinity were 10-0 up at half-time thanks to first half tries from Cauis Faatili and Josh Griffin. Adam Keighran pulled one back for Wigan shortly after the second half restart, but Tom Johnstone extended Wakefield’s lead on the hour mark. Jai Field went over for the Warriors in the final minute, but it was Trinity’s night as they finished 16-10 winners at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

"It's kind of mental that the boys have got that energy on a five-day turnaround," said Powell. "We didn't have that much time to put a game plan in place, we had one session, and that's as good as we've executed one.

“It needs to be good against Wigan, and it was an incredible defensive effort. I'm just really pleased. It doesn't matter who we've got in the team, as a coach, it's utopia when a team can do those kinds of performances.”

Wakefield’s win over Wigan sees them move into sixth position, with Powell’s side well and truly in the mix for the play-offs after a tremendous start to life back in Super League.

“We've lost five really tight games this year, and if a couple of them swing the other way, we're in a really strong position,” Powell said.

"I'm really confident with where we are and how we're playing, and I'm confident we'll be in a great place as we roll through the season.”

Powell picked out praise for off-season recruit Faatili, who scored his seventh try of the season whilst proving to be a handful through the middle.

"The way he carries the ball, he's different, he's awkward and he's got an eye for the try-line," Powell added. "He uses his body really well. He's a proper player.”

Next up for Wakefield is a trip to Sewell Group Craven Park to face league leaders Hull KR on Friday, whilst Wigan will look to return to winning ways when they travel to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle to face Castleford Tigers on Saturday evening.