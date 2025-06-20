Kaide Ellis on the charge for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors’ nine-match winning streak came to an end as they went down to a 16-10 defeat to Wakefield Trinity in what is their third straight loss at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Wakefield were 10-0 to the good at half-time thanks to first half tries from Cauis Faatili and Josh Griffin. Adam Keighran pulled one back for Wigan in the second half, but Wakefield extended through Tom Johnstone on the hour mark, when they led 16-6. Jai Field scored a consolation effort in the final minute, but it wasn’t enough as Trinity finished 16-10 winners at Belle Vue.

Team news

Wigan boss Matt Peet made two changes to his side that beat Huddersfield Giants in Dewsbury last weekend. Bevan French and Luke Thompson came in for Jack Farrimond and Harvie Hill respectively.

Meanwhile, Wakefield boss Daryl Powell made three changes to his side that lost narrowly to Leigh Leopards last time out. Lachlan Walmsley, Seth Nikotemo and Cam Scott came back into the fold, whilst Mike McMeeken, Matty Russell and Josh Rourke dropped out.

Match Report

It was a war of attrition in the opening quarter, but Wakefield broke the deadlock in the 18th minute as Faatili burst through a gap in the Wigan defence to score from close range. Max Jowitt sliced his conversion attempt, but Wakefield were 4-0 up.

Trinity extended their lead with just five minutes of the first half remaining when Griffin raced onto a tidy grubber kick from Mason Liso to touch down. Jowitt didn’t make any mistake with the conversion this time, with Trinity taking a 10-0 lead into the sheds at the break.

It was a quick start from the Warriors in the second half as Keighran pulled one back following a sublime pass from French. Keighran, who surpassed 500 Super League points during the game, successfully converted, but they were still 10-6 behind.

But Wakefield stretched their lead in the 55th minute when Johnstone flew over out wide thanks to a fine cut-out pass from Jake Trueman, with Jowitt’s boot taking the score to 16-6 in favour of the home side.

Jowitt had the opportunity to extend his side’s advantage further on the hour mark, but the fullback missed a penalty goal after Wigan winger Liam Marshall was penalised for blocking a kick chase.

Field raced over for the Warriors in the final minute of the game, but it proved to only be a consolation try as Trinity ran out 16-10 winners.

Wakefield: Max Jowitt; Lachlan Walmsley, Corey Hall, Oliver Pratt, Tom Johnstone; Jake Trueman, Mason Lino; Mathieu Cozza, Harvey Smith, Caius Faatili, Seth Nikotemo, Josh Griffin, Jay Pitts. Subs: Cam Scott, Liam Hood, Isaiah Vagana, Jack Croft. 18th man: Josh Rourke.

Tries: Faatili, Griffin, Johnstone Goals: Jowitt 2/4

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree.

Tries: Keighran, Field Goals: Keighran 1/1

Attendance: 7,753