Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching says his side produced a 'real team performance' to overcome Wigan Warriors

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His side produced a 30-12 victory on a humid afternoon at Belle Vue, to move them four points clear of Toulouse, who are bottom of the Super League table.

Poching states a big team performance was behind the crucial victory, but believes there is still more work to do to secure their safety.

He said: “Every win is important. Every good performance counts towards us getting some consistency.

Willie Poching

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve shown that we’ve got that performance in us in the last couple of weeks. I’m really proud of their hunger and desire.

“The most pleasing thing for me was, it was a real team performance.

“There wasn’t really anyone who stood out, it was the group, and we did it from minute one to minute 80.

“We really had to defend our own try-line. To do that against anyone is difficult, but against a team with quality Wigan has, in the conditions, they need to be really commended for that.

“We had a resilience about us, with belief and trust.

“The way we did it from start to finish was really pleasing.

“We’re not home and hosed, we’ve still got four games coming up in a short period of time, which is a challenge in itself for us.

“We’ve got to keep the minds and the bodies fresh to do that again.

“There are four games to go, with eight points still there.