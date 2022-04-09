Wakefield Trinity V Wigan Warriors preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's Challenge Cup tie

Matty Peet’s side beat Salford Red Devils in the last stage of the competition, while their opponents progressed with a victory over Warrington Wolves.

Both teams will be hoping to book their place in the semi-finals, which take place at Elland Road on May 7.

The Opposition:

Wigan Warriors take on Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue on Sunday afternoon

After starting the season with four straight defeats, Wakefield seem to have found their feet, with teams struggling to match them at the moment.

Half of their recent wins came against Warrington at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, beating them in both Super League and the last round of the Challenge Cup.

They showed great character in the latter game, coming from 12-0 behind to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, last time out they overcame Salford 30-24.

Despite the win, they did show some fragility in that game, as they let a half time lead of 24-4 be heavily reduced.

The Coach:

Willie Poching took over at Belle Vue on an interim basis last season, before being handed the job permanently.

As a player, Wakefield was the 48-year-old’s first club on English soil, before he moved to Leeds.

Despite this being his first job as a head coach, he has worked under Tony Smith as an assistant at both Warrington and Hull KR.

Key Man:

Tom Johnstone went over for a brace last time out, despite coming off at the break as a precaution, as he continued his strong try-scoring form.

He currently sits in fifth in the Super League leaderboard, with seven in total.

Previous Meetings:

Wigan won two of the three meetings with Wakefield last season.

In the first clash, Jake Bibby scored a hat-trick to help the Warriors on their way to a 34-6 victory, with Oliver Partington, Zak Hardaker and John Bateman also on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, it was Wakefield who came out on top in the game at Belle Vue, as they won 14-6.

In the most recent meeting, Bibby was back with another treble in a 25-12 victory, where Liam Marshall and Joe Shorrocks also scored.

Final Thoughts:

Wigan’s recent form at Belle Vue shows just how hard a place it is to visit.