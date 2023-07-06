Matty Peet’s side have been able to rediscover their form in the last few weeks, winning their previous three games in all competitions.

Last time out, Abbas Miski went over for a brace, as the Warriors claimed a 22-6 victory over Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium.

Here is some of the key information ahead of the game:

Wigan Warriors travel of Belle Vue to take on Wakefield Trinity

The opposition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield have struggled in Super League for the majority of this season, but have found some footing in the last few weeks.

Heading into this one, they have won two of their previous three games.

Their first victory over the season came against Leeds Rhinos at Belle Vue.

Mark Applegarth

Jack Croft, Romain Franco, Matty Ashurst and Morgan Smith all went over in the 24-14 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another positive result came their way at home last Friday against Salford Red Devils.

Liam Kay, Will Dagger, Reece Lyne and Lee Kershaw were on the scoresheet, as Trinity claimed a 32-6 victory against Paul Rowley’s side.

Nonetheless, there is still a lot for Wakefield to do.

They still remain bottom of the table with only four points from 17 games.

Their attack (155 for) and their defence (460 against) remains the worst in the competition.

Key men

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield’s Jay Pitts (602) and Matty Ashurst (591) are both high up the tackle charts this year, and are among the club’s key players.

The coach

Mark Applegarth became the Wakefield head coach ahead of the 2023 season.

During his playing career he spent time with the Yorkshire side, as well as representing York City Knights, Central Queensland Capras and Batley Bulldogs.

Before taking the top job at Belle Vue, the 38-year-old had previously been Trinity’s head of youth.

Previous meetings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two teams have already gone head-to-head twice this year, with both fixtures coming at the DW Stadium.

In the first, Liam Marshall went over for four tries and Bevan French claimed a brace in a 60-0 win for Wigan.

Liam Farrell, Jai Field, Sam Powell, Harry Smith and Cade Cust were also on the scoresheet.

Trinity’s second visit to the DW Stadium came on St George’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall, Abbas Miski, Ethan Havard and Bevan French all crossed for tries in a 22-6 victory for the Warriors.

Peet’s side also won three of the four meetings between the two teams last season.

The first came in the Challenge Cup last April, with the Warriors coming away from Belle Vue with a 36-6 victory.

Jai Field went over for a hat-trick, while Havard, Zak Hardaker and Liam Farrell were all on the scoresheet as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just over a week later, the pair met at the DW Stadium in Super League.

This time Field claimed a brace, as did French and Brad Singleton.

Miski, Harry Smith and Cade Cust all scored as well in a 54-10 win.

It was more of the same in the third game, with Wigan producing a 46-22 victory at Belle Vue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kai Pearce-Paul, French and Miski all claimed braces, while Marshall and Farrell went over too.

In their fourth meeting of 2022, it was Wakefield who came out on top.

Tries from Sam Halsall and Field were nothing more than consolations in a 30-12 defeat.

Super League history

Wigan have won 46 of the meetings between the two teams in Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Wakefield have beaten the Warriors on 14 occasions, including a 62-0 victory back in 2016.

Trinity’s last victory at the DW Stadium was during the 2017 season, with Wigan winning their last eight home games against this weekend’s visitors.

Form guide

Wigan Warriors- W W W L L

Wakefield Trinity- W L W L L

Elsewhere this weekend

It’s set to be a busy few days for the Warriors.

On Sunday, Wigan’s women’s side are in action at home, with Leeds Rhinos visiting Robin Park Arena.

Kris Ratcliffe’s head into this match on the back of last weekend’s 40-6 loss to York Valkyrie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their opponents Leeds currently sit third in the Super League table, with two wins and two defeats in their opening four games.

Last time out, they produced a huge 88-0 victory over Warrington Wolves.

The two teams will know each other well by the end of the month, with a Challenge Cup semi-final tie between the pair lined up for July 23.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Wigan Warriors Wheelchair reserves are back in action as they take on Rochdale Hornets at Preston College (K.O. 1.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be looking to bounce back from their last outing, which ended in a 72-42 defeat to North Wales Crusaders.

Final thoughts

Wakefield’s recent victories at home will certainly make this fixture seem a tougher prospect than it might’ve been a few weeks ago, but it’s still one that Wigan should be winning.

Peet’s side have controlled matches well in recent weeks, and look to have fixed their issues from last month.

They’ve found a way to fit both Jai Field and Bevan French in accordingly, while allowing the in-form Abbas Miski to continue his run in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The return of Ethan Havard and other players in the pack have also provided the Warriors with a huge boost in recent weeks, so you’d expect their current run to continue.