The event at the club’s training ground formed the latest part of the hooker’s testimonial year celebrations.

Members of the Warriors first team were all in attendance, while a number of different activities were on offer, including face painting and a fun fair.

"It was fantastic,” Powell said.

Sam Powell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It felt like it went really quick, which means I was having a lot of fun.

"I managed to get around and speak to a lot of people- and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.

"A lot of my previous events have been aimed at adults, whereas this one was all about getting the kids involved.

"I wanted to give them something to enjoy.

The family fun day took place at Robin Park Arena

"There’s a lot of respect for the people on my committee who give their time up for me, because it is challenging to pull an event like this together, and I know they are busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a community ambassador’s chat with a few of the lads, talking about their amateur careers, before doing some sessions on the 4G.

"That was really pleasing, because that’s what I wanted the day to be around.

"A big thank you to all of the lads for coming, because they bought into it. They did a good signing session and the queues were really long.

"It made the day having them there, as this was just another opportunity for our fans to connect with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re going to try to get another event in this year, but we’re not sure when it’ll be yet, and then there’ll also be a closing dinner.”

Powell is currently out of action with a shoulder injury, and is not expected back until next month.

The 31-year-old had been playing through the pain for most of the season, before the decision was made to take further action.

"It’s feeling really good, I had my operation last Wednesday,” he said.

"It’ll probably be another five weeks until I’m back.

"The movement range in my shoulder now is really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m feeling really confident- I just need to strengthen it back up now and then I’ll be able to get back out there with the lads.

"I’m just hoping to fit back into this team and earn myself a spot.”

There is set to be some strong competition for the hooker role at Wigan when Powell is back fully fit.

Brad O’Neill has been performing well there throughout the last few weeks, while Matty Peet has the versatile Cade Cust and young Tom Forber at his disposal as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors have also recruited Kruise Leeming for next season, with the former Leeds Rhinos captain signing a four-year deal with the club.

"It’s exciting,” Powell added.

"The club has made some really good signings for next season.

"A lot might happen between now and then.