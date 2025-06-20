Luke Thompson of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his side that will face Wakefield Trinity on Friday evening.

The Warriors are boosted by the returns of key duo Bevan French and Luke Thompson, who have recovered from calf and rib injuries respectively. The key duo replace homegrown youngsters Jack Farrimond and Harvie Hill in the matchday squad from last weekend’s win over Huddersfield Giants, with Farrimond being named as 18th man.

French will partner Harry Smith in the halves, whilst Thompson will start alongside Ireland international Liam Byrne in the front-row, with England prop Ethan Havard moving to a strong Warriors bench alongside Kruise Leeming, Patrick Mago and Tyler Dupree.

As for Wakefield, coach Daryl Powell has made three changes to his side that narrowly lost to Leigh Leopards last time out. Lachlan Walmsley, Seth Nikotemo and Cam Scott come back into the fold, with Mike McMeeken, Matty Russell and Josh Rourke dropping out.

Wakefield: Max Jowitt; Lachlan Walmsley, Corey Hall, Oliver Pratt, Tom Johnstone; Jake Trueman, Mason Lino; Mathieu Cozza, Harvey Smith, Caius Faatili, Seth Nikotemo, Josh Griffin, Jay Pitts. Subs: Cam Scott, Liam Hood, Isaiah Vagana, Jack Croft. 18th man: Josh

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree. 18th man: Jack Farrimond.

The Round 15 Super League fixture takes place at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday, 8pm kick-off. For those not attending, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.